Boruto Shares New Look at Kawaki’s Past With Jigen

The war between Konoha and the Kara Organization has never been more brutal, with the leader of Kara, Jigen, battling against Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto, and Kawaki for the fate of the ninja world. While the anime adaptation of the Shonen series created by Masashi Kishimoto has been translating the events of the manga series that releases regularly in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, it seems that the television show is taking the opportunity to dive into the backstory of both Jigen and Kawaki, and the brutal time that the latter spent in being molded into a vessel for the Otsutsuki.

Kawaki’s backstory was always hinted at in the pages of the Shonen manga, with the anime taking the opportunity not only this episode to dive further into it, but also showing us his time in the grasp of Kara in previous installments. With Jigen essentially adopting Kawaki from his drunk father, the head of the Kara Organization recognizes the importance of his young ward, looking to one day place his consciousness into Kawaki when the time comes. Unfortunately, for the newest resident of the Hidden Leaf Village, that time has arrived as Isshiki has burned through his body following his battle against the Kara member known as Kashin Koji.

Twitter User Abdul S_17 shared the screen grabs from the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which saw the earlier days of Kawaki revealed, in which Jigen and the Kara Organization put the young boy through hellish circumstances in order to get him ready for the fate that set to swallow him whole in the future:

The finale of this massive ninja battle will change the world of Konoha forever, with major casualties on both sides of the aisle set to take place. When this battle comes to an end in the anime, there will most likely be many anime-only stories that will have to be employed, considering how close to the manga the story of the television series currently is. Needless to say, fans of the ninja series should definitely be prepared for the major changes that are coming their way.

What do you think of the new material added to Boruto's anime?