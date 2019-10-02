Boruto Reveals Touching Kurama, Naruto Moment

One of the continually interesting facets of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is seeing how the characters from the original Naruto series have grown up and changed since their time in the Ninja War. Many of the great examples have been showing just how much Naruto has matured as he’s taken over as Hokage, and the same can be said for the Nine-Tailed Beast, Kurama. The latest episode of the series actually provides a good example of just how much Kurama has changed as he shares a pretty intimate moment with Shukaku about his time with the Uzumaki family.

With Shukaku staying under Naruto’s care until the threat of Urashiki Otsutsuki has passed, the two beasts had some down time for a open conversation as Naruto sleeps. Episode 126 of the series sees Kurama actually gets a bit embarrassed when Shukaku suggests that Kurama never leaves Naruto’s body because he’s so attached.

Shukaku picks on Kurama and guesses that he never leaves Naruto’s body because he hated humans. But after spending a day getting closer with the Uzumaki family, Shukaku sees the real reason why Kurama never leaves Naruto’s side. Shukaku suggests that Kurama’s true goal is true protect Naruto’s family, but Kurama brushes this off and refuses to answer. It’s here that he’s slightly embarrassed and becomes clear that Kurama truly cares for Naruto.

Earlier in the episode, Naruto puts Himawari to bed and Kurama notes just how much better of a father Naruto has become. The two have grown quite close over the years together, and it’s more apparent in the sequel series that the two have a strong bond. Not only are they joined as one being, essentially, but deeply care about the well being of one another. This builds on what began with the original series, and is now bearing fruit the more time we see Naruto as an adult. This is going to be even more prominent considering we’re about to see a lot more of the younger Naruto again soon.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.