‘Boruto’ Just Saw Kakashi Let Loose Against [SPOILER]

As Boruto and his friends are knee deep in the graduation exam, they were taken by surprise to see that Kakashi is the proctor for their final exam.

They’re even more taken aback by how serious Kakashi seems to be taking it too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In order to graduate from the ninja academy, Boruto and his friends have to pass a final exam in Episode 36. Proctored by the Sixth Hokage Kakashi, the kids have to snatch a single bell away from him. In order to get near him, however, the kids have to also get passed Konohamaru, Anko, and their teacher Shino. Fans will note that the exam already shares a lot of things with Kakashi’s first lesson to Team 7 in the original Naruto, including Boruto’s attitude and tactics.

Boruto eventually catches up to Kakashi, but with his tactics and attitude eventually mirroring his father‘s, Kakashi lets loose on Boruto and gives him a challenge that seems to be tougher than he’s ever faced.

Boruto’s big maneuver is to summon a bunch of shadow clones, sneak up behind Kakashi, and strike. Kakashi recognizes Boruto’s strength to be at the level of Genin or even Chuunin, and asks Boruto whether or not he learned the Shadow Clone Jutsu from his dad, but Boruto’s overconfidence in his abilities causes him to leave his friends behind and attack Kakashi alone. Not surprisingly, the results are the same as when Naruto first took Kakashi’s bell test.

Kakashi’s ability shown in Episode 36 clearly is not at the level it was in the Naruto days, but it’s a strong showing from the Hokage that has yet to be seen in Boruto. Just as with Naruto’s Team 7 bell test, Kakashi is shown to evade and predict Boruto’s tactics with ease and eventually overcome Boruto.

This time, however, Kakashi is a lot more serious than he seemed back then. Stepping on Boruto’s face presents a much more aggressive tone than his playful counterattacks against Naruto. Boruto must need to be taught a harsher lesson.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him taht wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.