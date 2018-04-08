‘Boruto’ Preview Teases Naruto’s Broken Promise

The Chunin Exams have begun on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. With the start of this highly anticipated arc, the events of the series have gotten a bit more serious as well as something bubbles to the surface.

Tensions are certainly rising between Boruto and his father, as the next episode preview for the series reveals how Naruto is having trouble keeping promises to his son when something goes down on his daughter’s birthday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 53 of the series is titled “Himawari’s Birthday” and the synopsis for the episode is as follows:

“Chunin Exams are fast approaching and while Sarada is motivated with the rest of the Genin, Boruto refuses to take the exams leaving everyone around him confused…after a long time all members of the family gathered together but then Uzumaki family was visited by a certain someone.”

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began its first steps into the Chunin Exams arc by having Katasuke introduce Boruto to the idea of using Ninja Tools, and have several characters discuss the idea of taking the exams. The Ninja Tools play a major part of the arc covered in the film in which Boruto trains under Sasuke in order to impress his father and get him to pay more attention, something he’s been dealing during the entire series to this point. But he’s hesitant to join the upcoming Chunin Exam, and only does so when he’s talked into cheating by using specialized chakra technology by Katasuke.

Boruto then goes through a dilemma during the Chunin Exams when he’s caught cheating, and his father is kidnapped by a new set of ninja baddies from the Kaguya clan. This new arc has been hotly anticipated, but it has raised many questions for fans of the series as Boruto has proven to have already learned the same kind of lessons he learns in the movie and the manga run.

Boruto seeking out Sasuke was teased further with the most recent episode, “Sasuke’s Shadow” in which Sasuke powerfully cleared out a room full of Zetsus, but Boruto and the rest of Team 7 only find the last remnants of this battle. They struggled so much with one White Zetsu, so the thought of Sasuke clearing out a whole room impressed Boruto a great deal.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.