Xbox Game Pass Announces 3 Day One Games All Coming the Same Day

Microsoft has announced three day-one Xbox Game Pass games, all arriving on the same day, April 30. This is now the largest number of day-one games added in a single day to the subscription service in 2026. While Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers will have options, though, they are not necessarily the most exciting. At the very least, none of the three-day-one Xbox Game Pass games are marquee releases.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, as is almost always the case with day one games, those subscribed to the Premium tier of the Microsoft subscription service are set to miss out on these Xbox Game Pass day one games. And the same applies to the Core tier as well. In the case of the former, though, if any of the three games prove to be popular additions, they will likely be added to Premium at a later date, or at least this is what sometimes happens.

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era

Play video

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is being made by developer Unfrozen and brought to market by Hooden Horse and Ubisoft. April 30 is not its proper release date, but its early access release date. When it arrives, it will be PC only, and thus PC Game Pass only.

As for the game itself, it is a turn-based strategy game and the latest release in the larger Heroes of Might and Magic series, which dates back to 1995, but which has not received a new installment since 2015.

TerraTech Legion

Play video

TerraTech Legion is an upcoming roguelike action game from developer Payload Studios and publisher Mythwright, and a follow-up to the studio’s previous two TerraTech games, 2018’s TerraTech and 2024’s TerraTech Worlds. When it arrives on April 30, it will notably be an Xbox Series X console exclusive, which is to say, only available on the Xbox console and PC.

Sledding Game

Play video

Sledding Game is a multiplayer sports hijinks game with proximity chat. It is being developed and published by The Shedding Corporation, which will debut with the release. It, like TerraTech Legion, will arrive as an Xbox Series X console exclusive.

How long any of these Xbox and PC games will be available via Xbox Game Pass, we do not know. And we do not know because Microsoft, as always, has not disclosed this information.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to hit the comment section with your thoughts, or join the gaming conversations going down on the ComicBook Forum.