‘Naruto’ Just Revealed SPOILER’s Shocking Surrender

The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations saw Boruto’s Team 7 partners Sarada and Mitsuki battle two stoic warriors of the Hidden Sand! Sarada battled masked mystery man Araya, while Mitsuki had to face the Chunin Exam’s biggest threat, Gaara’s adopted son, Shinki. Naruto fans were shocked when Mitsuki and Shinki’s fight ended in a big twist: with one fighter’s sudden surrender!

Of the two bouts, Mitsuki vs. Shinki was no doubt the main event, and the the fight did not disappoint! The two shinobi-in-training displayed some of the most powerful justsu techniques that we’ve seen from Boruto or any of his peers. Shinki’s Iron Sand technique proved to much more than just making giant hands, or gravity-defying launchpads – he truly lived up to Gaara’s legacy with a display of Iron Sand jutsu that was both powerful and versatile, culminating with an inescapable spear attack that was able to attract his opponent’s every move. Mitsuki had put on his own impressive display of wind, lightning, and serpentine jutsu techniques, but once Shinki stopped playing around and brought out the inescapable spear, Mitsuki was caught in a serious bind.

Mitsuki’s depleted chakra backed him into a corner where he would have to unleash his perfected Sage Mode to continue the battle with Shinki – a power his “father” Orochimaru ordered him not to reveal. Rather than break his promise to his father, or let Shinki seriously injure him, Mitsuki chose a third route: surrender.

In what is probably the most shocking moment of the Chunin Exams so far, Mitsuki simply quits the match, just as Shinki’s spear is hurling at him. Needless to say, Boruto, Sarada (and probably a whole bunch of Naruto fans) were flabbergasted at Mitsuki’s surrender – though ironically, it’s only Shinki who seems to understand the concept of parental approval superseding personal victory.

Naruto fans who have been following Boruto closely know Mitsuki’s decision had less to do with pleasing Orochimaru, and more to do with not losing his friend Boruto so soon. Mitsuki outright expresses that he wants to hang around Hidden Leaf a bit longer, knowing that when the secrets of his powers and origin (a living weapon developed by Orochimaru) come to light, he’ll have to leave Hidden Leaf, and all the friends he made there. As he’s not yet ready to make that sacrifice, Mitsuki made the one sacrifice he could live with.

With Mitsuki gone, the remainder of Team 7 (Boruto and Sarada) will have to battle Shinki in the epic showdown of the Chunin Exams.

Boruto airs new sub episodes weekly on Funimation and Hulu.