‘Naruto’ Spoilers Confirm a Massive ‘Boruto’ Showdown

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has entered an exciting storyline, which has seen the Hidden Leaf attacked by the dark new threat of a new faction of the Otsutsuki Clan, led by Momoshiki Otsutsuki. Now that Naruto has been captured by the Otsutsuki, the latest Boruto spoilers reveal that there’s going to be an epic series of events coming up, in order to get Naruto back:

Here’s the translated synopsis for Episode 64, “Rescue Naruto!”:

“In order to save Naruto, who’s been kidnapped by Momoshiki and his comrades…Boruto, Sasuke, and the Five Kage head together to another world! While Sasuke and the Five Kage are wound in a fierce battle against Momoshiki and Kinshiki, Boruto and Naruto reunite. Even though this parent and child have only been disagreeing with one another, the time has finally come for them to reconcile!”

The exciting part of this upcoming episode is hearing that Sasuke and his badass squad of Kage are going to be taken out of the fight, leaving Boruto and Naruto standing side-by-side to face the Otsutsuki threat. There’s also suggestion that there will be an important foreshadowing in the midst of this heated battle: Momoshiki will have words for Boruto, which could serve as major portend for where the young ninja’s life is heading – and it’s not a pretty picture.

WARNING: Potential Spoilers Follow!

Fans who have already read Chapter 7 of the Boruto manga, “Clash!” know that there’s a curious pause in the Five Kage’s fight with Momoshiki, where the villain addresses Naruto and Boruto about a curious topic: succession. As Momoshiki points out, Naruto has no way of passing on the full breadth of his power on to his offspring. When Boruto is preplexed by that claim, Boruto demands explanation, Momoshiki’s response is to show them “Just how my clan does it,” by absorbing his foster father, Kinshiki in order to carry on the battle against the Five Kages.

What this moment suggests is that there could be an upcoming moment in the series where Boruto may have to make a very hard choice about how to obtain the power he needs as a shinobi, and there may be only one way to do it: by doing to his father exactly what Momoshiki wants to do by stealing Naruto’s Chakra. It’s the kind of powerful sacrifice that would help explain the version of Boruto we met at the beginning of the series, and why he is so powerful. It would also give Naruto a much more meaningful death fans could accept, rather than finally being defeated by an enemy. Fatherhood be like that…

New episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations stream weekly on Crunchyroll or Hulu.