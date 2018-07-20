‘Naruto’ Villain Drops Big Tease About Boruto’s Future

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is hitting its stride, as episode 65 brought the Momoshiki Otsutsuki arc to a close in spectacular fashion! However, while the battle between Boruto, Naruto, Sasuke and Momoshiki wasn’t enough of an event, the end of the episode managed to also tease the ominous future that Boruto will have to face!

In moment that Boruto hits Momoshiki with a Rasengan made of his and his father Naruto’s chakra, the young shinobi is transported into some kind of ethereal mental/spiritual plane, where he finds Momoshiki’s “Ghost” waiting to greet him. As the evil Otsutsuki is having his physical body annihilated, his spirit observes Boruto up close with his Rinnegan for the first time, and reveals the following prophecy:

“Now I understand… You have strongly inherited the power of the Otsutsuki. However, you are still inexperienced. You cannot see through you own destiny… I can see your destiny very clearly. Beware. Those blue eyes shall eventually… take everything from you! And know this… Those who defeat gods cannot remain ordinary individuals. Reflect well upon they fate… as you proceed in life… human child.”

This moment is a callback to the previous episode, where Momoshiki’s Rinnegan first sensed something unique about Boruto’s destiny. Here’s what the villain had to say at the time:

“Is that your child, Fox? I see! It seems you’re [Boruto] burdened with a rather interesting fate… What a pity, Fox… That you possess so much power, yet not the means to pass it down to the next generation… “

Ever since its first episode, Boruto has been dropping breadcrumb hints that Naruto’s son was someone uniquely powerful – in a way the shinobi world has never seen. It’s becoming clearer now that Naruto’s connection to Nine-Tails and the larger connection to Ten-Tails and the Otsutsuki may have had serious hereditary effects – not just for Boruto, but his sister Himawari, as well. Both Uzumaki children have displayed extraordinary powers (if in limit capacity); Boruto has his one-of-a-kind Jogan eye, while Himawari has already manifested the Byakugan, as well as enough strength to knock Naruto out when she was just a toddler.

After the Momoshiki arc, Boruto’s potential is going to become a major focus of the series, as the young shinobi now has achieved major power-up and recognition in his defeat of the Otsutsuki threat.

You can catch the new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.