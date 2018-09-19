‘Naruto’ Teases ‘Boruto’s One-Hour Episode Milestone

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is going big. The upcoming 74th and 75th episodes have been revealed to be dropping as a one-hour special, which we learned from a new promo that was just released online!

These new episodes will pick up with the big cliffhanger of the previous episode, “The Other Side of the Moon”, which continues the anime’s “Mitsuki Arc.” When last we saw, Boruto and Sarada had infiltrated the lab of Orochimaru, and met with the mad scientist to learn more about the secrets of Mitsuki’s background. That meeting led to Orochimaru pointing the young genin toward a new destination (the White Snake Sage of Ryuchi Cave), where they may learn more about a secret message Mitsuki sent to Boruto. However, on the road to Ryuchi Cave, Boruto and Sarada were ambushed by Moegi Kazamatsuri and her Team 10 wards, Inojin, Shikadai, and Chocho. That has set the stage for an epic battle, which Naruto / Boruto fans are totally freaking out about!

The “#BoruSara vs #InoshiKacho” battle has been a long time in the making, as Boruto has steadily been seeding conflict and/or intrigue between the members of Team 7 and Team 10. Whether it was Boruto cheating Shikadai out of his Chunin Exam win, or ChoCho and Sarada’s friendship, it’s pretty clear that this is going to be a duel that is as emotional as it is action-packed.

However, the real question is how Mitsuki will factor into this duel (if at all), or what the outcome of the fight will mean for Boruto and Sarada’s larger goal: reaching Ryuchi Cave to see if they can locate Mitsuki. Last we saw, Orochimaru’s “son” was in the company of his “brother” clones, who generally seem to be a lot less altruistic and compassionate than Mitsuki. In the end, it may take Boruto and Sarada convincing Team 10 to accompany them to face whatever is waiting at Ryuchi Cave – and then, keep faith in Mitsuki as they track him down and (hopefully) try to free him from the trappings of origins. As you can see in the preview above, it looks like Boruto is at least able to reach Shikadai by showing him Mitsuki’s snake message – suggesting this epic duel will indeed evolve into an epic team-up.

Are you excited for and entire hour of Boruto this week? Let us know your best theories about what will happen!

Catch new episodes of Bortuo: Naruto Next Generations Thursdays streaming on Funimation, Hulu, and Crunchyroll.