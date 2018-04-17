‘Boruto’ Introduces Team 7 To Kara, The New Akatsuki

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been running strong in both its anime and manga releases, ever since they began and while the anime is finally reaching the Chunin Exams arc, the manga series is moving far beyond it.

So far beyond, that the manga has finally introduced Boruto and the rest of Team 7 to the new Akatsuki, Kara.

Kara is a shadow group of shinobi, and much like Akatsuki they wear hoods and are very mysterious. But there is a sense that each of them holds an incredible amount of power. As Boruto and Team 7 finally end their confrontation with the Ninja Tool enhanced Ao, but when Boruto decides to show mercy, Kara introduces themselves to fix the problem.

A member of Kara introduces himself as Kashin Koji, and summons a giant toad to squash Ao, nearly killing Boruto in the process. Ao steps in to save Boruto with his water jutsu, thus bringing him back to his shinobi core that he previously cast aside in order to become a mechanized assassin.

But in this moment, Kara presents themselves as quite the powerful foe Boruto and his friends are going to face. This is especially dangerous considering the state of Team 7 at the moment, as the fight with Ao has lead to Konohamaru’s unconsciousness and a complete draining of Boruto’s stamina.

If Kashin Koji is indeed here to kill Boruto, then it’s a perilous situation for him to back out of. But the way the chapter ends could also mean that Koji may be there just to deliver a message, and to let Boruto know that they exist. This is the even more dangerous idea given that Ao teased a terrible fate for Naruto in the future with his final breaths.

Either way this turns out, it’s going to be bad news for Team 7, past and present now that Kara has finally made its move.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.