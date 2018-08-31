‘Naruto’ Fans Are Freaking Out Over This Boruto and Mitsuki Moment

The latest episode of Bourto: Naruto Next Generations was a nice setup story titled “The Hardest Rock in the World”. Although it mostly centered around Boruto and Team 7 learning an important life lesson from an old Shinobi hero, there was also a big twist included in the episode’s finale, as one Boruto’s closest friends, Mitsuki, seemingly betrayed his teammates in the Hidden Leaf village.

Mitsuki’s departure came after the shinobi discovered that someone had broken into his room and left a mysterious note – a message that Mitsuki needed to burn after reading, and which prompted him to knock out two Hidden Leaf guards and flee the village. However before Mitsuki left we got a closer look at his bedroom setup, and made a startling discovery: Apparently, Mitsuki feels such a close connection to Boruto that he actually keeps a photo of his friend right beside his bed!

While Boruto and Mitsuki’s “Sun and Moon” connection has always been a oscillated between the poles of cute and weird, this scene was definitely a little extra. Needless to say, Naruto fans spotted this little photo momento, and have immediately started going in on Mitsuki’s Boruto obsession!

Check out some of the hilarious comments from fans, below!

The Main Reaction

Wait a minute…Mitsuki has a picture of Boruto right next to his bed?? That’s uh…that’s interesting…….? pic.twitter.com/sI7FLh4coV — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) August 30, 2018



Most mainstream fans didn’t quite know how to take this little “homage” from Mitsuki. This fan captures that sentiment perfectly – right down to the dirty Emoji entendre.

Boruto Origins: Mitsuki Photo

This is when mitsuki got the picture since so many people are asking #BORUTO #mitsuki pic.twitter.com/eXGsdzghAn — Boruto’sDadIsn’tFunny (@ShadowShinobi_) August 30, 2018



For fans who weren’t just emotional over this photo reveal and managed to ask some critical questions: here’s the origin of Mitsuki’s Boruto picture!

Did We Just See That?

So we just going to ignore the fact that Mitsuki got a picture of Boruto next to his bed? pic.twitter.com/xeWzy8JfgX — $hino (@ShinoBeenTrill) August 30, 2018



Yes, bruh. Yes we did. And we cannot unsee it.

Official Shinobi ‘Ship

How do people do not want me to shipp Boruto and Mitsuki when Mitsuku has a fkn photo of Boruto in his room? — Annie’s Dick (@AnnieSdick) August 31, 2018



Admittedly, it is hard to argue agaisnt the Boruto/Mitsuki ‘ship, after seeing this photo reveal.

Show the Love

Boruto has place not only in Mitsuki’s heart but also in his room ??#Naruto #BORUTO pic.twitter.com/z93nwZPrkb — SasuSakuサスサク Updates (@SasuSakuID) August 30, 2018



It’s not enough to just love someone – you gotta show that love with some kind of altar of worship. Get you someone like a Mitsuki.

Breathless

wait shut up Mitsuki has a framed picture of Boruto on his bedside table I can’t breathe pic.twitter.com/aMjdUROLYH — han⚡️ (@slchldd) August 30, 2018



Some Naruto fans were so thrilled by Mitsuki’s love of Boruto that it apparently took their breath away!

LMFAO

Mitsuki having a framed photo of Boruto in his room is too damn funny. pic.twitter.com/cikQDYuYXm — kousora (@ImokoTONIGHT) August 30, 2018



Some fans didn’t feel a lot of warm cuddly emotion about this photo reveal – instead, they found it funny AF!

As Predicted

I joked few days ago about Mitsuki having Boruto pictures in his room and it turns out it’s true. Ffs. pic.twitter.com/lNkFaFwNrk — Mikey (@7thSwagKage) August 30, 2018



This fan was making a joke about Mitsuki’s obsession with Boruto – but it turned out to be true. LOL.

Underserving

Boruto is trash who doesn’t know how lucky he is to have Mitsuki who puts his portrait by his bedside pic.twitter.com/bZbNk2aQKv — Reza Diga (@abuthejames) August 30, 2018



Some fans are truly enraged: they don’t think Boruto deserves a wonderful, caring, catch like Mitsuki. The boy better earn his man’s love.

Borutosexual

Mitsuki is so gay… or more than gay he is borutosexual #boruto pic.twitter.com/Wc6EVCXpDA — nameチャン (@rumrumu) August 30, 2018



Apparently Mitsuki’s obsession has warranted a new term in the sexual dictionary: “Borutosexual.” Just go with it.

What did you think about Mitsuki keeping Boruto so close to him at night? Let us know your thoughts (or best jokes) in the comments!

Catch new episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations streaming weekly (in a new timeslot) on Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Header Image Credit: ChappyVII@DeviantART