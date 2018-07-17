‘Naruto’ Animator Shows Off New Side of ‘Boruto’s Big Baddie

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are anxiously waiting for the largest battle in the series to date in Episode 65, and this cool new look at the fight may make that wait a little tougher.

Naruto animator Chengxi Huang shared a tease of the upcoming battle on Twitter, featuring a fierce new look at the big baddie of the Chunin Exams arc Momoshiki.

Boruto fans are hoping for a battle full of slick and cool animation, and this behind-the-scenes look at Momoshiki is definitely evidence of that. This is propped up by the fact that Studio Pierrot actually tapped a talent overseas as American animation Spencer Wan was surprisingly brought on to help animate the episode. This further proves that the next episode will be more important than ever, since this is definitely a landmark moment in the way anime production works.

The hopes are high for the next episode, and the staff is definitely meeting those expectations head on. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 65 is titled “Father and Son,” and the synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“What will Naruto and his comrades do about Momoshiki, who’s attained even more power!? While Boruto is watching over them attentively, Naruto and Sasuke manage to corner Momoshiki with their tremendous strength! However, an intruder appears…!?”

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.