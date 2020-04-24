Boruto Teases How Important Amado Really Is

✖

The latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has given us a much more in-depth look into the organization known as Kara which has been troubling the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha for quite some time and with this examination, we have learned just how important the scientist Amado is to the villainous ninja collective! Since hitting the scene of Masashi Kishimoto's top anime franchise, Kara has been doing everything they can in order to achieve their mysterious plans with their leader Jigen even managing to defeat Sasuke and Naruto in combat at the same time!

Warning! If you haven't read Chapter 45 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory when it comes to the Kara Organization!

When Amado landed on Konoha's doorstep, the rogue scientist attempted to broker a deal with the ninjas of the Hidden Leaf, stating that if they were to give him sanctuary, he would reveal everything he knew about Kara. As Amado begins to explain just what the Kara Organization is after, his role as the director of research and development is revealed and so to are the projects that he had a hand in creating for the villainous group.

Amado has helped Kara not just with intel and several of their creations such as a new Ten Tails, but also with giving each member a power up and transforming them each into a king of "cyborg". In previous chapters, Boruto and the rest of Team 7 found themselves fighting against the larger than life member of the organization who went by the name of Boro. While the rogue ninja was strong enough on his own, Amado's modifications made him able to heal from any injury.

With Sarada Uchiha taking the lead, they were able to discover the device that was created by Amado and implanted into Boro, giving the huge warrior his abilities. With Amado having left the Kara Organization for Konoha, seemingly, it definitely appears as if the villainous collective is missing one of their most important members who has given them the power ups that have made them a genuine threat to the ninja world!

