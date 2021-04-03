Boruto Writer Teases the Anime's Imminent Return to Manga's Story

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' screenwriter is teasing the anime's imminent return to the manga's story. The anime previously confirmed that the series was getting ready to launch into a huge new arc focused on Kawaki, dubbed as "Kawaki Arc: Clash With Kara," and before this arc could officially begin the anime needing to round out the final episodes of the original Vessel arc. This saw some new looks into Kawaki's past that were further fleshed out with the new anime material, but fans have still been wondering when there would be a full return to a more direct adaptation of the manga.

Screenwriter for the anime series, Masaya Honda, teased that direct adaptation is coming soon enough with the next episode of the series. Teasing fans on Twitter that the anime will be returning to the familiar flow of the manga soon with the following statement, "Starting with the next episode, #193, BORUTO will return to the original manga. The story will basically follow the flow of the original manga, so please stay tuned."

The extended Kawaki saga remains one of the high points of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' original manga run, and the series has even started the next major arc following this. So even if the anime does return to the flow of the manga, fans won't have to worry too much as there will be a ton of ground to cover for the adaptation before it runs the risk of catching up. At the very least, the anime's original material will make that pacing much more entertaining.

The Vessel arc has fully introduced Kawaki to the anime series, but this next arc will show a completely new side to him as he will be forced to co-exist with Boruto and the rest of the Uzumaki family after he's taken in by Naruto. This means Boruto and Kawaki will also be learning much more about their respective Karma power as well.

