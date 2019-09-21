Boruto Teams Up with Kid Naruto in Upcoming Anime Arc

One of the biggest crossovers in the world of anime has just been announced with the younger version of Naruto meeting his future son, Boruto. The time travelling adventure will see the current star of the Naruto franchise coming into contact with his father earlier in his life, with this monumental event taking place as part of the 20th anniversary of the Naruto franchise. With this year being dubbed the “Year of Naruto”, we could hardly think of a better way than with an upcoming anime storyline that sees the protagonist today meet with the protagonist of yesteryear. Now whether or not they’ll be fighting or collaborating is a question for a future date as more details will surely be revealed.

Crunchyroll shared the announcement on their Official Twitter Account, as well as the first poster for the titanic meet-up with Boruto and Naruto seemingly sharing a Rasengan in the midst of their first meeting when it kicks off this October:

NEWS: Boruto Meets Boy Naruto in BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS New Arc ✨ More: https://t.co/HfiNXjdi1X pic.twitter.com/pCp6W2z0gm — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) September 21, 2019

Though little details have been released, this crossover event will be taking place directly in the current Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime series rather than with a feature length film or OVA of its own. While the story arc has not revealed exactly how long the crossover will be, it’s been confirmed that original voice actors Junko Takeuchi, Yuko Sanpei, and Masashi Kishimoto will be returning to their respective roles here.

While we see the current incarnation of Boruto here, it looks as if we’ll be seeing him meeting his younger father during his first series of Naruto around the age of twelve years old. Naruto was originally much more headstrong and quick to action than he is now, so this should certainly make for an interesting match up when the father and son meet thanks to some time travel shennanigans!

What do you think of the announcement that a young Naruto will be meeting up with his future son, Boruto? Who would you expect to win in a fight between the two? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha!

