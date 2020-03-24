Boruto Teases a Deadly Kidnapping in New Synopsis

The Mujina Bandits Arc is in full swing in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and a brand new synopsis hints at the fact that the recently introduced character of Tento is about to be dragged into a nefarious plot and be kidnapped as a result! With the arc first starting with Boruto and Mitsuki going undercover to learn more about the Mujina Bandits’ plan for the Hidden Leaf Village, it’s clear that these new villains that first began in the franchise’s manga will be one of the biggest threats that the new generation of Konoha have faced off against to date in the anime series!

This latest arc is significant for the franchise, and for fans, thanks in part to being adapted from the manga for the anime, which is something that many viewers have been waiting for. Throughout the anime series, there have been many stories that fans consider to be “filler”, aka stories that weren’t previously adapted from the manga originally, so with the “Mujina Bandits Arc”, fans are being given what is considered by many to be an “official” story for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations!

Twitter User Abdul_S17 translated and shared the upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that hints at the idea that Tento is about to be kidnapped by the Mujina Bandits as a part of their plan to pull off what they consider to be the biggest “job” of their lives:

Almost forgot to share this, but here is the WSJ issue #17 Boruto Episode 150 Summary. Episode title: “The Value of the Strongest Card” (Manga: The Value of a Trump Card, Chapter13) Scan Source: Dora League

Translation by: @ytamanotwt pic.twitter.com/xAzwy2FxLb — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) March 19, 2020

The upcoming episode “The Value Of The Strongest Card” will clearly ramp things up when it comes to this latest arc, laying out the groundwork for when Team 7 will battle against these new nefarious villains. Of course, the Mujina Bandits themselves are building up to the true threat of the franchise, currently appearing in the manga, in the form of the Kara Organization. Needless to say, when the battle begins in the anime against Kara, it will be one of the biggest things we’ve seen in the Boruto anime to date!

What do you think of the synopsis of this upcoming Boruto anime episode? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!