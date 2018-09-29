‘Naruto’ Reveals First Look at ‘Boruto’ English Dub

It has been more than a year since the Boruto anime got going, and it looks like the series will get an English dub soon enough. So, if you have been waiting for this version to go live, you have Toonami to thank.

As you can see above, fans got a first-look at Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ dub recently. Toonami shared its first promo for the anime ahead of its program debut, and the clip shows off the anime’s dub cast.

Of course, fans will hear some familiar and not-so-familiar voices in this reel. Boruto may be a sequel to Naruto, but it focuses on the latter’s eldest child. In the dub, Boruto Uzumaki is played by Amanda Celine Miller, and she is joined by a few more newcomers.

When it comes to Sarada Uchiha, the girl will be played by Cherami Leigh. Robbie Daymond will be tasked with overseeing Mitsuki. Other actors like Melissa Fahn and Todd Haberkorn will also join the franchise for Himawaki Uzumaki and Shikadai Nara respectively.

The anime will bring back plenty of returning talent as well. Maile Flanagan will be tasked with voicing Naruto as usual while Yuri Lowenthal will continue his work with Sasuke. Sakura will be played by Kate Higgins as usual, and Tom Gibis will return with other Konoha 11 stars as he takes care of Shikamaru.

If you are wanting to test out this anime’s dub, you will be able to check it out on Toonami starting this month. The late-night program will begin airing Boruto on September 29 at 10:30 p.m. and new episodes will go live every Saturday.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide.