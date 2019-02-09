‘Boruto’s Mitsuki Arc Finale Teases a New Threat

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ Mitsuki Disappearance arc may not have been the best received among fans of the series as it was one of the longest arcs to date, there have been interesting developments seen now that it’s been wrapped.

The Mitsuki Disappearance arc introduced the idea of the Fabrications, and now that the arc has ended, there’s been a tease about a bigger threat coming in the future as Orochimaru wonders about the technology behind them.

Episode 92 of the series dealt with the fallout of Mitsuki, Boruto, and Sarada’s actions during the arc, but there were some greater lore introductions that got fans thinking about the future. When Orochimaru was discussing the Fabrications with the older Mitsuki, Mitsuki says that the corpse of the killed scientist was not found during the investigation. Orochimaru wonders where the technology for the Fabrications could have come from since he didn’t provide it, and guesses that all of the evidence behind the experiments have been destroyed. And since they don’t know, Orochimaru warns they should be careful.

During the Mitsuki Disappearance arc, there was a human scientist who worked with Ohnoki to create the Fabrications but there was very little detail given as to who he was. He had no clear ties to the Hidden Stone, and he was murdered by Ku so that Ku could steal his heart. With that being the case, even less was revealed about the nature of the scientist and now there’s no way to follow up on it.

But now there’s a greater threat out there with access to the same type of technology Orochimaru has knowledge of. What’s even stranger is that even someone with Orochimaru’s recon abilities out there in hiding. There’s no telling when this new threat will come to pass, but fans should keep an eye out for any connections.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

