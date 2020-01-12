Boruto’s New Ending Cuts Out an Important Ninja

Today, Boruto stepped out with a brand-new episode. The release followed the Hidden Leaf Village as its heroes met a familiar face from the old days. Ibiki Morino, the village’s torture master, showed up to oversee a newcomer to the Hidden Leaf. But in the end, his appearance wasn’t the thing that made fans balk. No, it was the removal of someone else instead. It turns out the new ending of Boruto cuts out an important character, and that would be none other than Sumire. Over on Twitter, Peter Fobian alerted fans to the character’s removal. In the past, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations had an ending which featured all of its Hidden Leaf heroes. Now, the title card has been updated, and it removes Sumire.

SUMIRE MOVED AWAY SO THE OP DELETED HER pic.twitter.com/LFunMAML7O — Peter Fobian (@PeterFobian) January 12, 2020

As you can see above, the difference is quite clear. The original ending had Sumire in the far right as she stood in front of Hinata and Naruto. The new ending edited the scene to remove Sumire. Now, there is an empty space between Hinata and Shikadai that wasn’t there before. For fans, this slight is a bit upsetting, and it is not hard to understand why. Sumire became a fan-favorite classmate after the anime dove into her history. As one of the few non-legacy characters in the show, Sumire was often regarded as one of its best original ninja. Now, Sumire is off pursuing another line of work beyond the village, but fans don’t think she should be removed from the ending for doing as much. So if audiences are lucky, she will return before too long.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.