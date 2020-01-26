Boruto Screenwriter Confirms Episode Order of Mujina Bandits Arc

If you haven’t heard, Boruto is about to make good on a promise made long ago. It has taken well over 100 episodes, but the anime is poised to adapt its first manga arc at last. This weekend will usher in the Mujina Bandits arc, and the anime’s writer is opening up about how long the story will run.

The update comes courtesy of Honda Masaya, the screenwriter on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The writer took to Twitter the other day to answer a fan’s question about the show, and it was there they said the Mujina Bandits arc will last 11 episodes.

To be specific, it turns out the first part of the Boruto arc will run for seven episodes. It will then wrap its final story in four episodes. That leaves the total episode order at eleven, so fans can expect nearly three months of this anime arc.

1st chapter has 7 episodes. And 2nd has 4. Thank you! — 本田雅也:Honda Masaya (@hon_da) January 25, 2020

Of course, fans are plenty excited for this update. The Mujina Bandits arc is a favorite amongst manga readers, and it marks the start of an important shift for Boruto. These days, the series’ manga is being praised for its complex stories and all-out action. The anime has not delivered in that regard, but it will see a critical uptick once the anime follows in the manga’s footsteps.

