Naruto: ‘Boruto’ Preview Sends [SPOILER] To The Hospital

The Byakuya Gang has begun making their moves on the last Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and by the looks of the next episode preview they’re going to be much more troublesome in the episodes to come.

The last episode of Boruto teased the power of one of the Byakuya Gang, a gang that steals from the poor to give to the wealthy, but their cause may not be as noble as they argue as by the end of the episode preview Metal Lee is put in the hospital.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The preview for Episode 44 begins with Metal Lee and Iwabe confronted members of the Byakuya Gang. Metal Lee clearly wants to engage, but Iwabe says they should hold off since they don’t have authorization to do so.

Metal Lee decides to confront them on his own while making sure Iwabe creates a distraction with his jutsu. But despite Metal’s plans to foil the gang, it doesn’t work out for the two as Metal Lee finds himself in the hopsital with a broken arm. Unless Metal is brought there via accident, the Byakuya Gang is far more dangerous than they let on.

Fans are wondering if the current episode’s arc will be completed before the series begins its full adaptatation of Boruto: Naruto the Movie. But it’ll be fun to flesh out more of Team 7’s brand new ninja adventures, and even the major character in the upcoming story Katasuke was introduced in a new way.

The core of that arc follows Boruto as he goes through a dilemma during the Chuunin Exams when he’s caught cheating, and his father is kidnapped by a new set of ninja baddies from the Kaguya clan. This new arc has been hotly anticipated, but it has raised many questions for fans of the series as Boruto has proven to have already learned the same kind of lessons he learns in the movie and the manga run.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.