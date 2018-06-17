‘Naruto’ Reveals Sasuke’s Most Intense Line

One of the fan-favorite elements of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is seeing how older Naruto characters have changed and matured from the original series. Sasuke‘s been a real point of conversation, especially, and the latest episode features his most intense bit of development yet.

After Sarada’s pleas brought them closer together earlier in the series, Sasuke’s been more open about his care for his daughter. That comes to a peak in the latest episode in which he defends her from Kinshiki Otstsuki while stating his most intense line yet:

“Don’t lay a hand on my daughter…or would you like me to shorten that horn of yours?”

Sasuke’s demeanor and distant nature has been a point of contention in the series so far, so it’s a great bit of fan service to see that he really has matured as a person. Sarada indeed got through to him to pay more attention to her, and it’s a marker of how far he’s come throughout the series. Sasuke saves her without trouble too, as a little showing of his current strength.

It’s interesting to see how Sasuke and Naruto are essentially handicapped in the battle with Momoshiki, Urashiki, and Kinshiki, yet they still have enough power to protect their children along with the other villagers while holding off attacks. Sasuke even gives Naruto his full confidence as he tells Boruto that Naruto could’ve easily blown away Momoshiki’s attack had he not cared what happens to the area around them. Naruto, unfortunately, has to sacrifice himself at the end of the episode. This may bring about a major shift in the anime going forward.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.