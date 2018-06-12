‘Boruto’ Spoilers Confirm a Surprising ‘Naruto’ Shift

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations just reached a major turning point of the fan-favorite Chunin Exams arc, and it was all the more devastating a second time. But before fans could even process the emotions, the Otstsuki Clan invaded at episode’s end.

But what kind of danger do they pose? A new batch of spoilers for the next episode of the series teases a shift in more attention to Boruto’s dad, Naruto.

Episode 62 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is titled, “The Otsutsuki Invade!!” and the synopsis reads as such:

“Suddenly, they make an appearance at the Chuunin Exam venue.: The Otsutsuki Clan of Momshiki, Kinshiki, and Urashiki! The goals of the three of them are to disrupt the exam hall in order to obtain Naruto, who possesses the most potent chakra! Right in front of his eyes, Boruto’s father, the Hokage, gets sent flying with a kick by Momoshiki. Boruto is petrified in fear. He musters his courage in the face of his father’s crisis and tries to oppose Momoshiki with scientific ninja weaponry…But his attacks are actually all futile!?”

In this synopsis, the Otsutsuki clan is much stronger than Naruto originally thought as now he’s in trouble. Even when Boruto musters up the never to counterattack, he’s useless as well as the Otsutsuki Clan reveals more tricks up their sleeve. But the synopsis does confirm that there will be more of a fine focus on Boruto and his father’s relationship is in trouble as Naruto fights for his life.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.