New One Piece Game Adapts A Major Action Packed Storyline

It’s a great time to be a One Piece fan, and between the continuing live-action Netflix series, the One Piece anime remake, the One Piece TCG, and the upcoming One Piece: Dawn of Liberation, fans will have no shortage of things to jump into from the franchise. That already impressive lineup is getting even better though with the reveal of a brand new game, and it’s adapting an action-packed storyline from the series.

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The newest addition to the One Piece franchise lineup is from KessCo and Toei Animation, and it is titled One Piece: Escape from Egghead. The game will have 1 to 4 players competing to be the first to escape Egghead Island, and to do that, you’ll have to get through three different bosses through a mix of dice challenges and press-your-luck gameplay. You’ll also need to utilize the special abilities of Luffy and Bonney to get past those challenges, and even with all the chaos happening over the course of the game, you’ll be done in 30 to 60 minutes. You can check out your first look at the new game below.

Everything We Know About One Piece: Escape From Egghead

Thanks to the game’s title, we know the story and challenges players will face are all based on the Egghead Arc of the Manga and the anime. The story places the Straw Hat Pirates on the futuristic Egghead island, which is also home to Dr. Vegapunk. That’s where Jewelry Bonney comes in, as she wants to take out Vegapunk, and you will also be playing her in the new game.

Throw in a Marine siege on the island, and you’ve got yourself quite the explosive event, and one that’s full of big moments and even bigger action. Escape from Egghead looks to capture that same frenetic vibe, as you will need to escape the island before the Marines rally and destroy all the Vegapunks.

This is a fully competitive game, and actually sits in between the previous two One Piece games, which include Luffy’s Bento Panic and Dawn of Liberation. Liberation is a great game for solo players or small groups, while Bento Panic is just about a pure party game. Escape from Egghead doesn’t take as long as Dawn of Liberation, but it is also crunchier and more involved than Bento Panic, so at this point, there’s a One Piece game for every fan.

“We’re thrilled to bring fans our newest ONE PIECE game,” said Alex Kessler, CEO of

KessCo. “Escape from Egghead fits perfectly between the party energy of ONE PIECE: Luffy’s Bento Panic and the heavy strategy of ONE PIECE: Dawn of Liberation, ideal for solo gamers or small groups who want to have a competitive game night. ”

One Piece: Escape from Egghead will hit Target stores and online stores in July of 2026.

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