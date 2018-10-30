‘Naruto’ Details Boruto’s First Failed Summons

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently in the middle of an arc tearing Team 7 apart, and in the search for Mitsuki, Boruto actually made a contract with his first summons, the giant snake Garaga.

But when Boruto tried to use Garaga in battle for the first time, it was a total failure as Garaga said he’d contract with Boruto to see how things turned out but he wasn’t going to fight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fight with Sekiei and Kokuyou proved to be too tough for Sarada and Boruto in the latest episode, so Boruto tried to even things out with the use of Garaga. But when Garaga is summoned, he instantly refuses to listen to Boruto. Boruto tries to stand proudly on Garaga’s head, but is thrown off quickly.

He says the battle doesn’t concern him, and never really agreed to help Boruto in the first place. Garaga taunts Boruto, asking if Boruto still wants to fight for Mitsuki and even says he would help if Boruto knelt down and pleaded to him. Boruto tells Garaga to get lost, and this angers him. He tries to “rampage” on his own, but before Boruto and Garaga can settle things, Mitsuki shows up.

When Boruto reaches out to Mitsuki, Mitsuki refuses to go back with Boruto and Sarada. After Mitsuki strikes him down, Garaga is reminded of when someone he trusted betrayed him. This definitely won’t help Garaga’s trust issues with Boruto, but this does establish a dynamic that maybe the two will find common ground as the arc continues.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done well in Japan. Recently it even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide.