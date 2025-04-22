Spy x Family Live-Action Musical Returns With New Promo

Spy x Family has already made us fall in love with Loid, Yor, and Anya through Tatsuya Endo’s manga and WIT Studio’s phenomenal anime adaptation. Now, fans can re-experience the hilarious comedy/action series in the most immersive format yet: live-action! Spy x Family is the latest popular anime to be adapted into a live-action stage musical, following the tremendous success of Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, and many other adaptations. But Spy x Family adaptation comes with something no other stage musical can match: live-action Anya!!!

First released in 2022, Spy x Family‘s anime has become a phenomenal hit, thanks in part to the countless memes of its most iconic character, the child psychic, Anya. Two seasons of Spy x Family have been released, so far, along with the feature-length film Code: White. 2025 will be a good year to be a Spy x Family fan, because along with the upcoming third season, the live-action stage musical also debuts later this year.

Spy x Family‘s Live-Action Adaptation Reveals Its First Visual

Live-action anime adaptations on the big screen haven’t been anywhere near as successful as their theatrical counterparts. The stage musicals heavily lean into the whackiness of the manga and anime source material, and Spy x Family‘s adaptation appears to be no different.

The first visual for the stage musical has been released, and it shows off most of the core cast in costume. Loid and Yor Forger dominate the top of the poster, and their costumes feel like they’ve been ripped straight out of the pages of the manga. At the bottom of the poster sits some of the play’s supporting characters, including Yor’s brother, Yuri, Loid’s partner Frankie, his boss Sylvia, his jealous co-worker, Fiona, and Anya’s “elegant!” headmaster, Henry Henderson.

As phenomenal as the cast looks on the poster, the promo has excluded the most important detail: Anya. Thankfully, we already know what live-action Anya will look like thanks to a trailer released six months ago. Just like the rest of the characters, the depiction of Anya feels like it was taken straight from the cover of the manga.

The stage musical will run for three months in Japan, beginning in September in Saitama and finishing in December in Aichi. Check out that trailer HERE, and the official poster below.

Spy x Family Season 3 Is Coming Soon

A third season of Spy x Family was inevitable, given the staggering success of the first two seasons and the Code: White movie. The third season was confirmed to be in development last Summer, and fans received an early Christmas present last December when the season’s release window was announced.

Season 3 of Spy x Family is slated to release in October as part of this year’s Fall season. Long-time fans of the anime could have predicted this, as each past season was also released in the fall. We’re still waiting for the first full trailer for season 3. However, over the past few weeks, WIT Studios has released new character promos for the Forger family. Most recently, Anya was put in the spotlight.

H/T: Spy x Family Stage Musical on X