Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Kills Some Major Villains

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has taken the reins from the Kara Organization as the big bads of the sequel series and given them to the Divine Trees. The human representation of the energy-absorbing flora are taking the ninja world by storm, seeking to continue the goals of the Otsutsuki. With the Divine Trees being born via taking the bodies of some classic anime ninjas, it appears as though two of the biggest villains that make up this collective have been dispatched. Not only is this a notch in the belt for our heroes, it opens up some big questions for Konoha’s future to boot.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 21, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory. To start, Sarada Uchiha was perhaps the MVP of this latest chapter. Once again declaring that she will be a future Hokage for the Hidden Leaf Village, Sasuke and Sakura’s daughter unleashed the Mangekyo Sharingan in a way that many didn’t see coming. The Mangekyo Sharingan Ohirume makes quite the debut, eliminating the Divine Tree known as Ryu. Ryu, for those who need a reminder, is a villain who was born from the body of Shinki, the adopted son of Gaara. Ryu’s demise is one that now opens up the question as to Shinki’s status and whether the Tree’s death frees the heroic ninja.

Matsuri RIP

Shueisha

One of the biggest components of this latest brawl to take part in the Two Blue Vortex has been the uneasy alliance between Konohamaru and the Divine Tree known as Matsuri. Thanks to the latter being born from the Hidden Leaf ninja Moegi, the villain can’t quite explain why she is attracted to Boruto’s mentor. Using this fact to his advantage, Konohamaru nearly eliminates Matsuri but almost dies in the process. Luckily for the Konoha ninja, Boruto arrives just in time to cut the Divine Tree to pieces.

Matsuri might not actually be dead, as readers can see her eyes moving as she is slashed into fragments, adding more questions to the latest chapter. Of course, while Boruto saved Konohamaru’s life, his cover has been blown and the Divine Trees now know he is back in the field. The stage is set for an even bigger conflict than what we’ve seen from the Two Blue Vortex so far.

Boruto’s Anime Future is Brewing

Earlier this month, Studio Pierrot confirmed that “Boruto Part 2” is in the works, though a release date remains a mystery at this point. While the Two Blue Vortex might be the big storyline in the ninja world these days, the anime adaptation still has to cover some big events from Naruto Next Generations. With Pierrot working on Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, it might be some time before we see Konoha return but it is a highly anticipated comeback nonetheless.

Want to see what the future holds for the Hidden Leaf Village?