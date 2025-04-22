Dragon Ball Gives Golden Frieza His Most Expensive Statue Yet

Dragon Ball Super has been showing a lot of love to Frieza over the years, and that love has reached a whole new level with a limited, and expensive new statue for Golden Frieza coming soon. Dragon Ball Super has spent a lot of time to bring Frieza back to the spotlight. Although Frieza had been soundly defeated many times before, Dragon Ball Super brought Frieza back on multiple occasions but much stronger each time. This first kicked off with Frieza returning during the Resurrection F arc as the villain brought out a new form that brought him to Goku and Vegeta’s godly new level.

Although Frieza goes on to unlock a new (and much more powerful) form later in Dragon Ball Super‘s run, Golden Frieza has become an icon look for the villain that has basically taken the place of his final form as his more default look across merchandise. That includes Premium Bandai’s new Golden Frieza statue, which is launching for 247,000 yen (about $1,700 USD). But only those who win a lottery will get the chance to buy one of these exclusive, expensive Golden Frieza figures.

What to Know for New Golden Frieza Collectible

This Golden Frieza statue was developed by Prime 1 Studio and MegaHouse for the Mega Premium Masterline (as detailed by Mantan Web). Premium Bandai has launched a lottery in Japan with the winner getting a chance to buy one of these collectibles. It stands about about 24 inches with a LED light up base that runs about 17 by 13 inches. But it’s incredibly limited as only 150 of the statues will be made for this release, and will likely be limited to those in Japan who are able to make the purchase. That means this Golden Frieza statue is not only one of the most expensive collectibles for the villain, but one of the hardest to obtain as well.

Golden Frieza was definitely one of the cooler reveals for Dragon Ball Super as it teased that while Goku and Vegeta could train to powerful new levels, it was actually the same for Frieza as well. When he devoted some time to training, he was quickly able to rise to this new level of power that actually got the upper hand on Goku and Vegeta in their first reunion. That changed later in the series, of course, as the Saiyans were then able to surpass his power, but has also changed in a significant way later too.

What’s Next for Frieza?

But while Golden Frieza became the villain’s best form in the anime, it’s not the case for the Dragon Ball Super manga. Before it entered its hiatus following series creator Akira Toriyama’s passing last year, it was shockingly revealed that Frieza continued his training within a Hyperbolic Time Chamber he found out in space. Training for ten years’ worth of time, Frieza emerged from the chamber as the new strongest warrior in Universe 7 with the power to defeat Goku and Vegeta in a single blow.

This new “Black Frieza” form is still the final cliffhanger Dragon Ball Super needs to explore before it can come to its end. It’s yet to be revealed whether or not Dragon Ball Super’s manga will continue, but until then, Black Frieza is the strongest character in Dragon Ball’s Universe 7 overall. It’s definitely a fitting place for the villain who has seen himself as the strongest being for such a long time, but Dragon Ball fans probably don’t want to see Frieza at the top for long.

