Boruto Anime Teases Next Manga Arc with Newest Cast Addition

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is teasing its next manga adaptation with an important new addition to the anime. The anime has reached the climax of the original Kara Actuation arc. This arc introduced the Kara group to the anime in a much different fashion than they were in the original manga run of the series, and while it seemed like the anime was going to skip over the Ao arc in favor of this new introduction -- the anime confirmed it will be tackling this arc with the first look at how Ao will appear in the anime series.

The official Twitter account for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations confirmed Ao is on the way to the anime with a close look at his character design for the adaptation. Not only that, but it was announced that Tadahisa Saizen, who was the voice behind Ao during his appearance in Naruto: Shippuden, will be returning to voice the role for the Boruto anime.

With the Kara Actuation arc taking some elements from the manga and blending it with new material (and the extended Mujina Bandits arc before it), it's quite possible that the same happens for when Ao makes his debut in the anime. In the manga, his focused arc takes place before Kara makes their full appearance so it'll be interesting to see how the anime introduces this character in a new way given how some of the other important keys of his arc have already come to the anime.

On the other hand, it's a major sign the anime is getting ready to take on the full Kara saga from here on out!