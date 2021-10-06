Boruto Reveals the Dangerous Side of Karma: Watch

The Kara Organization Arc has come to a close in the anime adaptation of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but before the story wraps, the series showed us just how dangerous the mysterious energy known as Karma can be. With Boruto housing the Otsutsuki member known as Momoshiki inside of himself, being transformed into a “vessel” for the celestial ninja clan, the son of Naruto is able to strike a heavy blow against both Kara and Konoha alike thanks to the energy circulating through his veins and makes him more than a match for the Uzumaki’s newest member in Kawaki.

When Momoshiki took over Boruto’s body in the latest installment of the anime adaptation, he was able to horrifically deliver a kunai strike to Sasuke’s eye, not only permanently impairing the Uchiha’s vision, but also stripping him of the ability to use the Rinnegan. With the ninjas of Konoha now trapped in the locale that they were teleported to by Jigen, Kawaki and Boruto have a quick battle against one another, with the son of the Seventh Hokage’s inner Otsutsuki member beating down his “adopted brother”. While the threat of Jigen might be finished, the looming threat of Momoshiki remains.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 captured the knockdown, drag-out battle between Boruto and Kawaki, following Naruto employing the use of the Baryon Mode to defeat the Kara Organization leader known as Jigen, which resulted in the Nine-Tailed Fox Kurama losing his life in the process:

https://twitter.com/Abdul_S17/status/1444583872486858755?s=20

While the anime series might be bringing the battle against Kara to a close, the manga is continuing to dive into this threat by exploring the heir apparent to Jigen with Code, the youngest member of the Kara Organization who is now attempting to put together the villainous organization with some new members. Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of the popular Shonen franchise, has returned to writing duties and wasted little time in clearing the playing field when it comes to the ninja world’s most powerful beings.

What was your favorite moment in the fight between Kara and Konoha? Do you think Boruto is doomed to be overtaken by Momoshiki?