Wait, Did Boruto Really Just Sacrifice One of the Sand Siblings?

It has been a little bit since Boruto dove into some big action, but the sequel is dipping its toes in it once more. Recently, the anime kicked off a new arc which has Boruto Uzumaki going through a life-or-death mission for the Hidden Sand village. And according to the show’s latest episode, emphasis really needs to be put on the life-or-death descriptor.

After all, episode 121 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has gone live, and it was there fans watched as Kankuro seemingly killed himself to save Boruto and Shinki from a group of puppets.

This latest episode went live with Kankuro fighting a slew of puppets created by Urashiki. The Otsutsuki made a whole legion of puppets capable of fighting on his level, but Kankuro had his own army. Despite not having all of his puppets with him, Kankuro held his own until Urashiki brought in backup. It was then Kankuro realized the position he was in, and he decided to self-destruct himself to destroy the rest of Urashiki’s puppets.

Boruto further teased the finality of this decision by showing Temari’s vague reaction. The traveling ninja was seen experiencing intense dread shortly after Kankuro detonated himself, and that feeling continued. The last time Temari had this feeling, she learned her brother Gaara was in the hands of the Akatsuki while Kankuro was dying of poison. Now, fans are eager to see whether Kankuro managed to fake his own death or whether Boruto has a revival in store. After all, the manga has shown Kankuro alive in recent arcs, so readers aren’t convinced the ninja is dead. The big question remaining is how did Kankuro make it out alive.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.