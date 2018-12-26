‘Boruto’ Creator Teases Deadly Turn for 2019

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is gearing up for a major 2019 for both the anime and manga versions of the series, and fans were clued into where the manga was going during its big panel at Jump Festa 2019.

As hinted at in the latest chapter of the series, the manga is about to have a darker 2019 as series illustrator Mikio Ikemoto teases “intense” developments along with “struggles to the death.”

Here’s my rough translation for Ikemoto’s comment~! Screenie help from @DeathTheBeast because I obviously couldn’t do this from memory after the exciting Kishimoto announcement…lol~~ pic.twitter.com/M6PlJEcIMy — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) December 23, 2018

Ikemoto shared a comment with fans at Jump Festa 2019 outlining where the manga was going to go next (as translated by @OrganicDinosaur) and it seems the manga is only going to get wilder as the series from now on will “revolve around Boruto and the mysterious boy Kawaki, and their battles.” Elaborating further, Ikemoto explained that the battles will become even more intense with “various Ninjutsu and scientific ninja tools will be appearing.”

Promising to surprise fans with the upcoming developments, Ikemoto stated he will “[depict] struggles to the death, so unprecedented, [we will] never see something like them again.” Ikemoto further emphasized that Boruto and Kawaki will be getting a “highly active” role in the series’ future, so it’s not hard to imagine those two in some pretty intense battles.

Recent developments in the latest chapters of the manga have teased more of a focus on Boruto and Kawaki as the two of them are now training together in order to better figure out their Karma power, and thus get rid of it. With Ikemoto’s tease, now fans can look forward to seeing more of that power explored.

This is especially good news as when Boruto and Kawaki clashed in the last chapter, fans saw an image of Momoshiki in the Karma power, and now that “intense” battles are coming that fans would not expect to see otherwise, this tease is more enticing than ever.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.