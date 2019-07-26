Boruto Disgusts Fans With One Little Anime Detail

Listen, in the anime game, we’ve seen a LOT of weird stuff in our days. Across the many series we’ve binged, there have managed to be situations and characters that have left us scratching our heads but none maybe more so than the food that recently appeared in an episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. When Konohamaru and Boruto sat down for a meal, we could not believe our eyes when the “Lemon Burger” was unleashed upon the world.

Twitter User PeterFobian shared their disgust and amazement at the inclusion of the insanely bizarre “lemon burger” that Boruto fancies:

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’ve been a staunch Boruto defender for years, but even I cannot condone this. pic.twitter.com/7Yc2mCXXc9 — Peter Fobian (@PeterFobian) July 21, 2019

What is so perplexing about this burger isn’t just the fact that it has a hint of lemon or even that it happens to have a lemon slice or two on top of it, rather it’s the fact that this burger is absolutely filled to the brim with lemon slices. Never before have we seen a more idiosyncratic food item in an anime before and the fact that Boruto absolutely loves these “lemon burgers” adds a whole new level of strange to his character.

This recent episode didn’t just perplex us with the arrival of the lemon burger but also the budding relationship between Konohamaru and his new beau, Lemon. Conveniently sharing the same name, it should be interesting to learn more about Lemon’s back story and what exactly is keeping the “star crossed lovers” apart.

Boruto has found a number of ways to set himself apart from his father, but his love of lemon burgers over ramen is certainly a big attribute that distinguishes the two protagonists.

What do you think of Boruto’s love of the “super sour lemon burger”? Could you see yourself eating one of these abominations in real life? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and lemon burgers!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.