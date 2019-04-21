‘Boruto’ Preview Teases Adorable New Co-Star

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has fully wrapped the Jugo focused arc with its latest episode as it featured a full on fight powered by curse mark mutations. But now that the anime has reached its latest action-packed climax, preparations are going to be made to head into the next arc of the series. This means that the series will be venturing into a few episodic adventures for the next few episodes.

The next episode of the series teases an adorable new co-star being added to the proceedings as Sarada, Boruto, and Mitsuki come across a cute stray kitten while on their latest mission. You can check out the preview for the next episode above.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 104 is titled “The Little Roommate,” and the translated synopsis for it (provided by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter) reads as such, “An unidentifiable jewel thief makes an appearance! Even though Boruto and his comrades of Team 7 are trying to aid in the arrest of the thief, they were unable to pursue after them any further. The criminal managed to escape. Afterwards, a small cat appears before their eyes! In its severely frightened condition, the cat just can’t be left alone by Boruto and his comrades…?!

After the Mitsuki Disappearance arc lost its focus on Mitsuki, fans have been crying out for more Mitsuki focused episodes in the future. While this cute new kitten focused episode may not have the same amount of action that previous episodes in the series have had, there’s a bigger focus on Mitsuki as he’s the only one who can temporarily house the kitten while Boruto and the others try and finish their mission. Mitsuki adorably bouncing off of something will be great to see.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

