Naruto Gives Update on the Otsutsuki Clan in Boruto

The Chunin Exams arc is still the most popular arc in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and although it pulled material for the Boruto: Naruto the Movie film it introduced some new elements that certainly had fans hooked. Along with the attack from Momoshiki and Kinshiki, the anime’s version of the arc included the brand new Otsutsuki Clan member, Urashiki.

Though Momoshiki and Kinshiki were accounted for at the end of the arc, the mysterious Urashiki disappeared and has been floating around the Boruto world ever since. But the latest episode of the series provided an update about where he might be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sasuke returns in Episode 112 of the series, and it’s revealed that he’s been searching for the missing Urashiki ever since. As he reports to Naruto, Sasuke has yet to find Urashiki’s exact location but has uncovered “several markers that place him in certain locations.” Sasuke concludes that Urashiki was sent as recon before the other two in order to gather intel for their eventual arrival.

While Sasuke doesn’t quite know this for sure, he’s certain that Urashiki will show up again in the “near future.” Unfortunately for fans, that’s the extent of the update we get on Urashiki Otsutsuki’s wherabouts. This makes him more of a wild card than ever as he’s been an intriguing presence in the lore of the series overall.

Since he exists outside of the manga iteration of the series and the original film the Chunin Exam arc drew from, each new reveal about Urashiki has been a surprise. Not only does he wield a fishing rod that was able to steal Mitsuki’s Sage Mode chakra (keeping him from transforming during their fight), but it was also revealed that he had the ability to use the Rinne Sharigan. This lack of information combined with his completely original creation makes him a powerful piece for the anime to play at a later date, for sure.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.