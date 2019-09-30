Boruto Preview Teases Jiraiya’s Legacy and Smut Collection

While Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans have been losing their patience with the anime’s string of filler arcs for the last few months, the opinion seems to have shifted with the latest Shukaku focused arc. Although the main battle for the arc came to an end, the series is still taking its time before getting to the next one and exploring each of the Uzumaki family a bit more. This will also include a look into the past, which seems to bring Jiraiya back into the focus with the next episode of the series.

Debuting with the October 6th airing of the series, Episode 127 is titled “Icha Icha Tactics,” and not only sees Boruto looking into Naruto’s former master but also coming face to face with his skeevier elements. While Jiraiya was one of the best ninja out there, he definitely contributed to much of the smut circulating in the Hidden Leaf Village.

The synopsis for the episode describes it as such, “Boruto has a keen interest in Naruto’s mentor, Jiraiya! In addition to being his father’s mentor, Jiraiya was also one of the Three Legendary Sannin. Boruto wants to learn more details about him: One day, he talked about it with Sarada while paying a visit to the Uchiha residence? After having a discussion with Boruto, Sarada searches for Jiraiya’s book in order to learn about Jiraiya’s personality, but then?!…”

Although this probably isn’t the full return of the character fans were probably hoping for, there might be a flashback bringing him back? If not, there’s still hope just yet as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ next major arc will feature Boruto teaming up with the young version of his father in celebration of the series’ 20th Anniversary of the series. If this involves Boruto going back in time, there’s all kinds of potential for appearances from long lost fan-favorites.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.