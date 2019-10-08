Naruto Reunites Boruto and Sasuke in Touching Scene

While the current arcs of the anime and the manga see Naruto and Sasuke squaring off against totally different interpretations of the Otsutsuki Clan, the upcoming time travel arc promises to unite totally different interpretations of father and son! A young Naruto is going to be meeting his future son and there is sure to be some action packed, and emotionally heavy, moments. The latter seem to be recently revealed with this reunion between Boruto and his sometimes mentor Sasuke as they dive into the Uchiha’s past, which definitely needs some explanation to the naive son of the current Hokage.

Twitter User SpirallingSphe2 shared a number of images that prove how emotional this crossover will be, as Boruto is walked through a picture that was taken in the past which leads to a series of questions as to what the last member of the Uchiha clan was up to at the time:

As fans of the Hidden Leaf Village franchise know, Sasuke wasn’t able to be a part of this picture because he was attempting to gain bloody vengeance against his brother Itachi by learning under Konoha’s number one antagonist at the time: Orochimaru. This was a period in the Uchiha’s life where he was willing to sacrifice anything, friends included, in order to gain the power necessary to achieve his goals.

Also as fans know, Sasuke has mellowed out to a noticeable extent, having put away his desire for vengeance and instead focusing on starting a family with his fellow Team 7 member, Sakura, and raising their daughter Sarada. While the last member of the Uchiha is still insanely powerful, he definitely isn’t nearly as blood thirsty as he once was and manages to use his chakra for the benefit of the Hidden Leaf Village.

