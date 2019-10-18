New Synopsis Teases Boruto’s Friendship with Young Naruto

The Boruto/Naruto time travelling crossover is in full swing in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime. With the father and son pair meeting each other at completely different times in one another’s lives, fans are left wondering just how their relationship would be for the two ninja of Konoha. Would they immediately start fighting? Would they manage to get along with one another? Now, we have a clearer idea of just how Naruto and Boruto will act with one another as a translated preview for the upcoming episodes gives us an idea of their relationship.

Twitter User Uchihafamille shared their translated preview that notes Boruto and his younger father won’t get along at first, obviously realizing they are in an awkward situation, but will eventually manage to get along with one another, most likely united against Urashiki and his nefarious plans:

Both Boruto and his mentor, Sasuke, have found themselves in the past thanks to a magical turtle that has the ability to travel back through time. While this is hardly the craziest things we’ve seen happen during the Naruto franchise (that honor goes to either Orochimaru’s Naruto robot or the fighting ostrich), it has led to this titanic crossover between the Naruto of the first season of the franchise and his future offspring.

As is the case with heroes crossing over across anime series, or media in general, there is usually a bit of confusion that leads to the two tussling with one another. It will be interesting to see if a victor is actually chosen between the two, as we’d be uncertain which would win if the two truly let loose during a fight. Who do you think would win in a fight between Naruto and Boruto?

What do you think of the upcoming relationship hinted here between Boruto and his younger father? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.