Boruto Preview Confirms Ino x Cho Comeback

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will soon go back to adapt the events from the manga run of the series after spending the last several months on anime exclusive arcs. But before the Mujina Bandits arc officially begins in a future episode of the series, the next episode will spend some more time exploring characters that are not a part of the main trio of Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki. After playing a major part in the Mitsuki Disappearance arc, Inojin Yamanaka and Chocho Akimichi will be returning to the spotlight with Episode 140 of the series.

The preview for Episode 140 of the anime not only teases that this duo will be making their return to the anime, but Inojin will be apparently working on an upgrade as he tries his best to better master the Mind Transfer jutsu from his mother Ino’s side of the family.

The preview for the episode, titled “The Mind Jutsu That Lost to Potato Chips,” teases that Inojin has been facing sort of a slump. There’s no clear explanation as to why, but it seems like he is feeling a sense of inadequacy in some way. Although he’s done a lot to better use the kind of artistry jutsu his father uses, something propels him to train to better use the Mind Transfer technique. Luckily Chocho is there to help.

Training under his mother, Ino uses Chocho as a part of the training as it looks like Inojin will be trying his best to stop Chocho before she makes it to the open bag of chips. There’s bound to be all sorts of hilarious shenanigans from this, but hopefully it all results in a better use of the technique. Inojin has used it in the past, but it’s clearly not a technique that he relies on often.

