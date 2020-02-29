Boruto Preview Teases Major Prison Break

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ latest few episodes have teased the Mujina Bandits arc from the original manga of the series as it has been introducing them as a much larger threat than they seemed to be in that original version. Naruto had given Boruto, Mitsuki, and Sarada a mission to investigate the Hozuki Castle shinobi prison for any information on the shadowy Mujina Gang organization by helping to protect a former member from being assassinated by them. Now that they have done just that, it’s time to make their way out of the prison before the Mujina Gang can make their next move.

After Benga revealed that he was indeed going to be crooked and take payments from Tsukiyo of the Mujina Gang, he announced that Kokuri is going to be transferred to a second location teeming with more members of the gang who are out for his blood. So after planning for an episode, Boruto, Mitsuki, and Sarada are going to try and bust Kokuri out.

Episode 146 of the series is titled “Executing the Prison Break” and sees Boruto and Mitsuki going along with the plan. Although they are currently unsure of what Sarada’s wherabouts are as she wasn’t able to give them the signal that she completed her role in the initial breakout, the two of them believe so much in her that they’re going to try anyway.

BORUTO EPISODE 146 FULL HQ PREVIEW: “EXECUTING THE PRISON BREAK” (3/01) #Boruto pic.twitter.com/j56BXyzn5F — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) February 23, 2020

There are still several questions as to how the rest of the arc will unfold, but this prison break will certainly bring us to the endgame of the arc. Sarada was left lying in a pit towards the end of the last episode, and although they decided that Kokuri is a good person, there’s still a chance that this break can go South. They have all sorts of threats they have to look out for as they try and escape, and who knows what the world will be like outside of the walls too.

There are a lot of variables still to consider as the arc continues for sure. How do you think this prison break will go? Is Kokuri still hiding something? How are you enjoying the anime’s version of the Mujina Bandits arc so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!