New ‘Boruto’ Preview Highlights Tenten

One of the things fans love the most about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the fact that many of the characters from the previous series have returned older and wiser. One of the most fan requested of the characters had finally appeared in the last episode as well.

Tenten has appeared to help with the Chunin Exams, and the preview for the next episode highlights her as the Genin have quite a lot to deal with in order to pass.

Episode 57 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is titled “The Reason I Can’t Lose” and the preview teases the next phase of the Chunin Exams now that the young shinobi have passed the Quiz part of the exams. Teasing a sort of base command type of battle as the Genin squads have to protect their flag while stealing a flag from other teams.

Fans of Boruto: Naruto the Movie have been waiting for the series to get to this point as the film covered this arc in much the same way. Though with more time available to dedicate to this story, the anime series would do well with this arc if it uses the time to explore the outside characters such as Gaara’s son more so than they were able to in the film.

In the film, Boruto then goes through a dilemma during the Chunin Exams when he’s caught cheating, and his father is kidnapped by a new set of ninja baddies from the Kaguya clan.

This new arc has been hotly anticipated, but it has raised many questions for fans of the series as Boruto has proven to have already learned the same kind of lessons he learns in the movie and the manga run. Most importantly, it remains to be seen whether or not the story in the anime series will play out in the same way as the anime has made many changes to the story in the past.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

