‘Naruto’ Preview Teases Boruto’s Ninja Way

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations changed the course of the series with the latest episode as it not only sported some of the best animation in the series to date, but also seemed to pass on the torch to Boruto completely.

With Boruto receiving an ominous premonition at the end of the Episode 65, the next episode preview is teasing Boruto’s “Ninja Way” and his answer to his big future.

Before defeating Momoshiki for good, Boruto remembered Sasuke asking him about his own Ninja Way. Sensing that like his father he needs a grander goal, Sasuke wants him to focus his drive and become a better ninja overall like his father before as well. He’s going to need to decide because it seems like he’s got a tough road ahead.

Upon killing Momoshiki, Momoshiki appears to Boruto in a vision threatening that those who kill gods can’t go back to a normal life. This is setting on a major course that’s been teased since the very first episode, and Boruto cementing the kind of ninja he wants to be is what at the end of the day is going to be what gets him through the coming trials.

Episode 66 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is titled “My Story,” and the synopsis for the episode (thanks to @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter) reads as such:

“It’s the conclusion to a fierce battle! What will be Boruto’s ‘Answer’!? The attack incident upon Konohagakure that was instigated by the Otsutsuki clan is over. Momoshiki has given an enigmatic prophecy to Boruto. After consideration, what will be his answer to that!?”

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.