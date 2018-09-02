‘Boruto’ Introduces Tsunade at Long Last

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations surprised fans when it ended on a major cliffhanger implicating that Mitsuki may have deserted the Hidden Leaf Village, and now Boruto and the others have to deal with the fallout.

The preview for the next episode of the series not only teases a lengthy exploration of these actions, but also the return of a major fan-favorite, Tsunade.

Episode 72 of the series is titled “Mitsuki’s Will” and the episode before featured the return of many of the series’ past Kage. With a new Five Kage Summit being put together after Momoshiki’s attack during the Chunin Exams, fans saw how Naruto and the others were calling upon the older Kage for their expertise. The majority of the episode focused on the returning Ohnoki, but fans noticed how the Fifth Hokage, Tsunade didn’t make an appearance.

There’s no need to worry as Tsunade will appear in the next episode of the series. Her time in the preview is short, but it does confirm that Tsunade still isn’t showing her age and is one of the many characters who have not gone through a major design change in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Tsunade’s expertise is definitely going to be needed here as Naruto may be dealing with an actual defector from the Hidden Leaf Village. Naruto’s going to need to pool together as many heads as possible to figure out exactly what Mitsuki (and possibly Orochimaru) is doing.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.