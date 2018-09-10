‘Boruto’ Preview Teases A Big Orochimaru Clash

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has entered a whole new era as Team 7 has gone rogue after Mitsuki left the Hidden Leaf and Boruto and Sarada went chasing after him despite knowing they’ll be labeled as deserters.

Things are going to get even wilder as Boruto and Sarada confront Orochimaru over it, and the preview for the next episode of the series teases a pretty big clash.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 73 of the series is titled, “The Other Side of the Moon,” and the translated synopsis for the episode (as provided by Reddit user OrganicDinosaur) reads as such:

“Boruto infiltrates Orochimaru’s research laboratory! With Sarada’s help, Boruto is successful in sneaking into Orochimaru’s research laboratory! He finds Orochimaru there, and Boruto witnesses something shocking…!? Konohamaru resents Orochimaru, who was his grandfather’s enemy! Mitsuki is the son of his enemy, but Mitsuki is also his trusted subordinate. When he tries to go in search of Mitsuki, he is removed from doing the mission!!”

After finding Mitsuki’s snake last episode, and learning that it was his “will” to leave, things are only going to get more complicated when Boruto and Sarada meet Orochimaru. Along with not knowing much about Mitsuki to begin with, it seems that they find Orochimaru working on another Mitsuki clone. Fans already learned about Mitsuki’s clone status in an episode diving into his origins, but this will be a new discovery for Boruto and Sarada.

As for Konohamaru, he rightfully is distressed knowing that Orochimaru is involved with Mitsuki and the synopsis for the episode it seems that he’s going to be removed from the Mitsuki recovery operation because he’s simply too close and emotional in order to properly carry out his shinobi duties. He and a few others seem to catch up to Mitsuki in the field during the preview, but Konohamaru just might act out of emotion and fail the mission for his team.

Fans have been wanting to know more about Orochimaru and Mitsuki ever since Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began, and it seems this arc for the series will explore more of his character than ever before.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.