‘Boruto’ Teases Cute Upcoming Sasuke, Sakura Scene

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be rounding out its adaptation of the Naruto Shinden spin-off novel in the next episode, and it’ll show something fans have been waiting to see since the Sarada arc: Sasuke actually being a present father to Sarada.

But along with his attempts at being a more doting father, the next episode of the series teases that Sasuke and Sakura will also share a cute scene together. That’s undoubtedly something else fans have wanted to see for a while.

Episode 95 of the series is titled, “Tactics for Getting Along with Your Daughter” and it teases the Sasuke events of the Naruto Shinden arc as he tries to get closer with Sarada with the help of Kakashi’s advice. Naturally, it’s the worst advice he could get at the time as Kakashi may be a wise ninja and leader, but he isn’t a parent at the least. This seems to leads to all sorts of new situations for Sasuke to deal with.

But the normally stoic Sasuke will be pushed to the edge as well as he’s approached by Sakura. Their interaction is short in the next episode preview, as his presence seems to catch her by surprise, but their connections have not been shown too often in the series. Unlike Naruto and Hinata, Sasuke and Sakura have been given less screen time for their relationship.

Their distant connection is one of the many reasons fans have questioned why they are together in the first place, and although the strength of their bond was tested well enough during the Sarada arc of the series, hopefully the next episode will provide another example of what they actually have. Fans are definitely crossing their fingers for as cute of a Sakura and Sasuke scene as possible.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

