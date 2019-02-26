‘Boruto’ Preview Teases Hanabi’s Strict Training

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is still in the midst of setting up its next arc, and it’s taking a break from Boruto and the rest of Team 7 and instead will highlight some of the other ninja kids.

The next episode of the series will be focusing on Team 15, and the preview for the episode teases some strict training from their senior, Hanabi Hyuga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 96 of the series is titled “Blood, Sweat, and Tears” and the preview sees Namida of Team 15 feel inferior in comparison to her other teammates Wasabi and Sumire. In particular, Wasabi seems to be launching a fierce amount of blows and Namida feels worse off as a result.

But Namida soon decides for herself to train as much as possible and make herself tougher. She wants to practice a new jutsu, and that’s where Hanabi seems to come in. The preview sees Wasabi and Sumire talk about how much stricter Hanabi’s training is, and that’s most likely a joke between the three of them. But if Namida wants to master a new jutsu, strict training is going to be the least of her worries.

Fans have been wanting to see more of Hanabi when her older design was introduced into the sequel series, and hopefully this next episode provides a big showcase for her as she hasn’t had much time to shine in the series. The last few episodes have seen a bigger focus on the older Naruto characters. While this next episode is not a part of the Naruto Shinden spin-off adaptation like the previous three episodes, it’s in the same spirit.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!