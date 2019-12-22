Cute Naruto Cosplay Imagines Hinata’s Holiday Look

There have been many characters introduced over the course of the 20 years Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto has been running, but there aren’t many that standout as much as Hinata Hyuga. Although her initial role in the series was to be the shy girl with a crush on the main character, Hinata had grown significantly over the course of the franchise to the anchor of the Uzumaki family that she is in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Her blend of resilience and kindness are what drew fans to her in the first place, but they also love when she gets to experiment with her looks.

One of the fan-favorite looks for Hinata is her Christmas style attire. Although this look has been limited to special merchandise, cosplay such as this take by artist @_chibikaty (who you can find on Instagram here) are strong arguments as to why Hinata needs to don the Santa Claus suit in the official series someday. Check it out below:

It’s no mystery as to why there hasn’t been much time to celebrate the holidays in the Naruto universe considering that the majority of their youth found Naruto and Hinata in some kind of strife or tough battle. The final arc of the series was even a giant war, so there was hardly any time to slow down let alone celebrate any kind of holiday. But Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a completely different series.

Although Boruto and his friends have come across all kinds of trouble of their own, it’s a much more peaceful time. Naruto and Hinata’s generation fought hard for the kind of piece their kids are currently enjoying, so the anime would make great strides with fans if it allowed for more scenes of Hinata and the others enjoying that peace. Maybe even for a holiday episode?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.