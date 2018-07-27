‘Boruto’s Latest Episode Features Adorable ‘Naruto’ Reunion

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations just had a major shift for the series with Episode 65, and now the Chunin Exams arc first seen in Boruto: Naruto the Movie has finally wrapped with the latest episode.

In order to put things in a tidy new bow, the episode began with a much beloved family reunion of both the Usumaki and Uchiha clans.

After the huge battle with Momoshiki wrapped, Naruto, Boruto, and Sasuke returned back to Konoha with Hinata, Himawari, Sarada, and Sakura waiting in tow. This happy family reunion was sure a great moment for fans of both Boruto and the original series as it proves just how far everyone’s come in such a short time.

Just as the final moments of the battle with Momoshiki sees Naruto and Sasuke pass on the torch to Boruto, this also settles most of their family drama. Throughout the first arcs of the series, Boruto was angry at his absentee father. But Naruto and Boruto have made great strides in their relationship since then, and now have a respect for one another as father and son.

The same can be said for Sasuke, who also learned to not be so distant with his wife and daughter after they were attacked. It’s a perfect way to capture such a big change in all the characters in such a small moment.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.