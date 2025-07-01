Gundam GQuuuuuuX Cut a Story Featuring Classic Characters Returning

The director, scriptwriter, and lead actress for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX appeared together for a special stage appearance in Japan on June 28th. The trio answered several questions during the presentation, unveiling new interesting tidbits about the series. One of the main reveals at the stage appearance was that the series was going to feature a surprise cameo of two major characters from the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX takes place in an alternate timeline of the original Gundam anime. The Principality of Zeon won the One Year War in Gundam GQuuuuuuX rather than the Earth Federation, leading to the Zabi family taking over the space colonies.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX features many of the same characters from the classic anime, most notably Char Aznable, Challia Bull, Lalah Sune, and Kycilia Zabi. However, most of the main heroes from the original series, including lead protagonist Amuro Ray, were primarily absent in Gundam GQuuuuuuX. Sayla Mass would make a surprise cameo in the series finale, yet most of the other characters from the Earth Federations didn’t make substantial appearances. It turns out, Kai Shiden and Miharu were going to be in Gundam GQuuuuuux before they were cut. They were going to be portrayed in a much happier situation than they were in the original show.

Who Are Kai and Miharu from Mobile Suit Gundam?

Kai Shiden was one of the main supporting characters in Mobile Suit Gundam. He was a normal citizen who was forced into joining combat because nearly every other military official perished during a sneak attack on Side 7. He was primarily comedic relief in the original series, usually complaining about having to fight and making insensitive remarks against everyone. He eventually meets a teen girl named Miharu Ratokie, whom he thought was a normal citizen. She convinces him to let her sneak onboard the White Base. It’s quickly revealed she was a spy for Zeon, intending to pass information about the White Base back to Zeon. She soon changes sides and helps the crew in protecting a transport plane. Tragically, she falls to her death in the open waters, leaving Kai devastated.

Gundam GQuuuuuuX scriptwriter, Yoji Enokido, revealed that the team initially had a plan to reintroduce Miharu as a high-ranking official for the Zeon intelligence division. Miharu would have been secretly working for Challia Bull to undermine the Zabi family, highlighting the character’s altruistic personality she would eventually display in the classic series. Miharu would have been married to Kai, giving them the happy ending they couldn’t have in the original timeline. Enokido claims the subplot was dropped because the director wasn’t really feeling it, and Gundam GQuuuuuuX ended up becoming more focused on Lalah Sune than the creators’ initially intended.

While it’s sad we don’t get to see the happy ending between Kai and Miharu, it’s nice to know the creators behind Gundam GQuuuuuuX didn’t fully forget the characters. Given that the two characters met during the war in the classic show, it’s unknown how Kai and Miharu would’ve met in the first place in the Gundam GQuuuuuuX universe. Kai, in the original timeline, would survive Mobile Suit Gundam and would make sporadic appearances throughout the sequels. He would become a journalist and investigative reporter, outliving many of his contemporaries who stayed in the military.

