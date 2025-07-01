Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Announces Prequel Focusing on Rebecca

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was revolutionary for the world of Night City. The Netflix-exclusive anime might have only been one season but it helped rejuvenate CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 while creating a cast of characters that have stood the test of time. In a surprising revelation, the franchise has announced that it will be making a comeback as a special prequel series is on the way. Not only is this new series confirmed but the video game adaptation will focus on a fan-favorite character who many fans have been dying to see make a comeback.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Madness will release in February of next year from Dark Horse Comics, planning to focus on the earlier story of Rebecca, the pint-sized powerhouse who met her end during the finale of the anime that started it all. While this prequel might not be animated, it is being created by Bartosz Sztybor, the screenwriter of the original anime and franchise creative director at CD Projekt Red. Luckily, while many will be counting down the days until this series release, Madness is planning to release a preview at this year’s Anime Expo and San Diego Comic-Con later this month. Are you ready to jump back into the trenches of Night City?

From @DarkHorseComics — Cyberpunk: Edgerunners MADNESS Vol. 1 in English is hitting the shelves in February 2026!



But you don’t have to wait that long. Get an exclusive first look this July with a limited-edition, single-issue comic featuring Chapter 1 of the manga, available… pic.twitter.com/5bDw0hjVMD — Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (@edgerunners) July 1, 2025

What is Madness?

While the new prequel will be supplying a preview in short order later this month, Dark Horse Comics has already released a breakdown of what this story will entail and how it might build toward the main series. Here’s how the comic book publisher describes the series, “Rebecca grows up with her big brother Pilar as they pursue their shared dream of becoming a legendary edgerunner like their father. In the megalopolis of Night City, where obsessions with technology, violence, and power run rampant, they struggle, suffer, and cause chaos wherever they go! As they go about their daily lives, a mysterious man appears before them—changing the trajectory of their future. In this manga, a prequel to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, siblings Rebecca and Pilar’s lives are full of madness as they rush through Night City to prove themselves as edgerunners!”

Dark Horse Comics has found major success in the anime world in recent years, specifically when it comes to merchandise and compilation editions of some of the biggest manga franchises. Deluxe Editions of series like Berserk, Trigun, Lone Wolf & Cub, Vagabond, and Vinland Saga are just a few examples of these printed editions that found success.

As for an official Edgerunners sequel, Netflix has yet to confirm that the world of Night City will be returning to the streaming service. Creating a follow-up anime might be a little difficult considering that most of the cast died in the series finale, though Night City still stood and is sure to have quite a few characters to focus on.

